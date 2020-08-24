The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Luton Town and Sunderland linked defender Demetri Mitchell has featured on trial for Blackpool.

Mitchell played for Blackpool yesterday. Garbutt has other clubs in talks. https://t.co/NiDtWuu7pD — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

Earlier this summer, we covered reports regarding rumoured interest in free agent defender Demetri Mitchell, formerly of Manchester United. Both Luton Town and Sunderland have been linked with Mitchell but now, it has been revealed he has featured as a trialist for another club.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that Mitchell featured for Blackpool in a pre-season friendly. He played in the second half for the Tangerines in their 3-3 draw with Everton, playing on the left-hand side. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley’s situation when speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, saying:

“He’s not played football for a very long time. He trained with us on Friday and I think he was just pleased to get 45 minutes. Hopefully, he can build on that now with Blackburn on Tuesday.

“We’re just taking a look at him. He’s here and I think that’s what can happen in pre-season, where you get the chance to look at certain people – he comes into that category. I think there’s no rush. We will see again on Tuesday and then take it from there.”

Mitchell, 23, was with Manchester United from a young age prior to his release earlier this summer. He appeared once for their senior side, spending last season on loan with Hearts. Mitchell notched up 34 appearances for the Scottish side but injury kept him out from February onwards.

