According to a report from West London Sport, QPR are ready to pay off defender Toni Leistner to allow him to leave for nothing this summer, with Mark Warburton leaving him out of his plans.

Defender Toni Leistner has fallen out of favour with QPR since the arrival of Mark Warburton. He joined on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 and after a season in the first-team, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Warburton.

Now, it has been revealed tat the club will look to reach an agreement with Leistner that will see him leave this summer, a year before the end of his contract. The German defender is contracted to QPR until the end of this season but the club are keen to pay off Leistner so he can search for a new side as a free agent.

Since signing for QPR, Leistner has played in 71 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on two assists along the way. In January, he returned to his native Germany in a loan deal, linking up with Bundesliga outfit 1.FC Koln for the remainder of the campaign.

With Koln, Leistner played 13 times in the process. The Bundesliga side had the opportunity to bring him in on a permanent basis at the end of the loan but opted against a move.

