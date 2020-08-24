According to The Telegraph, Swansea City are set to secure the signing of Wolves’ young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in a season-long loan deal.

Since the appointment of Steve Cooper, Swansea City have been able to draw in some of England’s top talents in loan deals thanks to his links to the England youth set-up.

The likes of Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi all spent time on loan at the Liberty Stadium last season. Now, it has been claimed one of Wolves’ hottest prospects is set for a Swansea City loan stint. Young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is said to be nearing a loan move to the Swans.

Gibbs-White is poised to spend the season on loan with Swansea as Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to give the 20-year-old a taste of first-team football next season. The midfielder previously worked with Cooper in England’s youth set-up, winning the Under-17 World Cup with him for England.

Overall, Gibbs-White has already notched up an impressive 70 appearances for Wolves’ senior side. Last season saw him only make 17 appearances, with seven of those coming in the Premier League. From midfield, he has netted one goal and laid on one assist.

Gibbs-White will be hoping to help Swansea to a successful campaign after they fell in the play-offs to Brentford earlier this summer. Are you happy with Gibs-White’s imminent arrival, Swansea fans? Let us know in the poll at the bottom of the page.

