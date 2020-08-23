According to the Daily Star’s Owen Fulda, Leeds United are set to stun relegated Bournemouth by bidding £15m to bring their former midfielder, Lewis Cook, back to Elland Road.

Cook, of course, came up through the youth set-up at Elland Road and can rightly be classed as ‘one of their own’ by Whites fans. The 23-year-old central midfielder went on to make 85 appearances for Leeds once he broke through into their first-team set-up, scoring 2 goals and creating 5 assists.

However, pushed by the need to lower costs and produce excess to sign players, Cook went on to be sold by Leeds to Bournemouth in early July 2016 for a fee in the region of £6.3m. His sale helped Leeds to record a profit of nearly £1m when the 2016/17 financial accounts were released.

Since signing for Bournemouth, Cook as made 85 appearances in a career somewhat blighted by injury. In those 85 appearances, he has contributed 3 goals.

However, it appears that Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship has encouraged Leeds United to go in for their former poster boy. The Star’s Fulda says that Leeds “are preparing a £15m swoop” for Cook as they look to re-sign him for Leeds’ first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

As of yet, aside from young players such as Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh, Leeds United haven’t signed any new, established players for next season. Could Lewis Cook be the first?

Would Lewis Cook be a boom or a bust if he re-signed for Leeds United?