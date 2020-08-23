According to Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (below), Huddersfield Town are looking at Leeds United and aiming to snap up rated starlets Pascal Struijk and Robbie Gotts on loan deals for next season.

Huddersfield. Active. Want Struijk from Leeds on loan. Close to Gotts loan too. Fancy Lindsay at Stoke as do Sheff Wed and Blackburn. Loans look most likely there. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

The looking back at Leeds United is something that you’d expect from Huddersfield Town, what with their new head coach being Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard was formerly in charge of Leeds United’s Under-23s so will have in-depth knowledge and understanding of both Gotts and Struijk and their game.

Struijk came up through the youth system at Dutch giants Ajax before leaving and moving to Elland Road. He’s been an important part of the Under-23s and their success under the guidance of Corberan. Essentially a central defender, the powerfully built Dutchman excelled as a defensive midfielder at the end of last season, deputising for the injured Kalvin Phillips.

Gotts, who Nixon intimates is nearing agreement on a loan with the Terriers, is anotehr one who has impressed for the Under-23s at Leeds United, catching Bielsa’s eye. The central midfielder made his first-team debut in the narrow FA Cup defeat against Arsenal in January, making his league debut for the Whites in a 6-minute cameo off the bench in a 2-0 loss to Cardiff the first game back after lockdown.

It would make sense for both parties if Huddersfield and Corberan did take Pascal Struijk and Robbie Gotts on loan deals. Town would get two up-and-coming youngsters with a style known to their head coach. For Leeds, they’d have two rated players exposed to the rigours of first-team football in the competitive league that is the Championship.

