Wycombe Wanderers are looking at signing Curtis Anderson according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper started his career at Blackpool. He was a highly regarded youngster and would move to Manchester City for a fee of £15K. In 2019 he left City and took the unusual step to move the USA and play for Charlotte Independence, a side that players in one of the divisions below the MLS. He was released by them in August 2019 and was most recently spotted on trial with Chesterfield. While his club career has been mixed so far, Anderson has got a winners medal on the international stage as he was part of the England squad that won the U17 World Cup.

Anderson is currently a free agent and now Wycombe are planning to take a closer look at him. It would be a deal out of nowhere considering that the England youth international has got experience at this level and would surely be one for the future.

While Nixon does not mention the terms of the transfer, it would be likely that is going to be a trial rather than a permanent transfer right now. To be a key feature of the England U17 World Cup squad and also be in the Manchester City academy shows he must have some talent which could be very useful to Wycombe. But considering it didn’t work out for him in Charlotte at a lower level of football, it would be wise to trial him rather than sign him for now.

Would Anderson be a good signing for Wycombe?