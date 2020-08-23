Plymouth Argyle want to sign Calvin Miller according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old winger, who can also play as a full-back, came through the Celtic academy and would make four appearances in their first team. He was never able to break through into their first team and the bulk of experience came during loan spells. He had stints with Dundee United and Ayr United, performing well in both. Miller has also been a regular in the Scotland youth international system and has been capped once by the U21s.

Miller’s time at Celtic came to an end this summer though as the Scottish giants decided to release him at the end of his contract. This was on the back of missing matches at the start of the season where he would have expected to have a chance and then suffering an injury that would keep him out for the season. So it probably wasn’t too much of a surprise when the news came out that he would be departing Glasgow.

Miller though is attracting attention and could be switching Scotland for Devon. This report suggests that Plymouth are very keen to do a deal for the young Scot. Due to budgets being made smaller due to the Coronavirus, players can compete in multiple positions have become more valuable. So the fact that Miller can play both at left-wing and left-back is something that might really appeal to a Plymouth side which may have a smaller than usual squad going into next season.

Would Miller be a good signing for Plymouth?