Swindon Town are plotting to swoop and sign Ipswich Town’s James Norwood on loan according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old striker had more clubs than most have in their life as a youngster, playing for Old Town Boys, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace before landing at Eastbourne Town where he would make his breakthrough. A move to Exeter City didn’t work out for Norwood and he ended up going on loan to teams such as Sutton United, Forest Green Rovers and Eastbourne. He’d return to Forest Green on a permanent deal where he’d make over 150 appearances before moving to Tranmere where he would show himself to be a star player. Norwood would then sign for Ipswich last summer.

By all accounts, Norwood had a great first season at Ipswich. Even though the Tractor Boys went off the boil in the second half of the season which cost them their chance at promotion, Norwood performed well and scored 11 goals despite suffering an injury that kept him out for a while and the shortened season.

That is why the reports that Ipswich are willing to sell Norwood are mystifying for everyone who is outside of the club. But if they are willing to sell, teams will move in and Swindon are one of those teams. The only issue is that they are only willing to sign him on loan, perhaps because of financial restraints. Ipswich are only willing to sell, not loan out, which may mean this deal is already dead in the water.

