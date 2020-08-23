Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are fighting it out to sign Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old defender started his career in his native Scotland playing for Partick Thistle. He broke through into the first team and would make over 60 appearances for them following loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians. He made his big move to England in 2017 when he signed for Barnsley but only spent two years there before signing with Stoke in 2019.

Lindsay’s time at Stoke was always going to have an end date when head coach Michael O’Neill brought in James Chester to replace him. He had been brought in by Nathan Jones and it appears that he will be the latest player to drop out of a club’s first-team plans following a change in management. Luckily for him there is interest in signing him with the first report of his departure coming earlier in the month when it was revealed Blackburn Rovers were interested in signing him.

Blackburn are still interested in signing Lindsay but now they face some stiff competition with Yorkshire sides Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield joining in the battle. Both have disappointing seasons last time out and are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of the new season. The only unfortunate part about the move for these sides is that this report states that a loan is more likely than a permanent one at this stage. However an interesting transfer battle is now about to take place as all three look to get Linday’s signature.

