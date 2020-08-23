Huddersfield Town are closing in on signing Robbie Gotts on loan from Leeds United according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who played at right-back before being converted to his new position by Marcelo Bielsa, has come through the Leeds academy. He has only made one league appearance for the Whites but there is hope that he can become a first-teamer at some point in the future. Leeds showed how highly they think of Gotts when he won the Academy Player of the Season award.

Now Gotts might be moving the very short distance to Huddersfield for the season. This report states that not only are the Terriers interested in signing him on loan but that the deal is close to completion. It may be the first of a few loan signings from Leeds as Alan Nixon also states that they are interested in signing Pascal Strujik as well. It’s not that surprising that Huddersfield are raiding the youth ranks of Leeds considering that their new head coach Carlos Corberan was their U23 Manager last season.

For Huddersfield fans, it may be quite galling to see their side getting loan deals from their most fierce rivals. It was only a year ago when they were in the Premier League laughing at how their West Yorkshire rivals were stuck in the Sky Bet Championship. But getting in young talented players can be a huge boost for the side and if Leeds players help them to get promoted, their origin would quickly be forgotten.

Would Gotts be a good signing for Huddersfield?