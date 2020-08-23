Blackpool are considering making a move to sign Danny Fox according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 34-year-old defender came through the Everton academy but he never made a league appearance for them. He did however head out on loan to clubs like Gateshead and Stranraer. He’d make his name at Walsall and would use his spell there to earn a move to Coventry City. After being impressive there, he got a big move to Celtic though that didn’t work out for him. He’d return to England to play for Burnley and Southampton. He’d head out on loan to Nottingham Forest and would make that move permanent later on. Most recently, he was at Wigan Athletic.

Fox was released by Wigan this summer as they look to cut their budget following a combination of being placed into administration and being relegated from the Sky Bet Championship. While the former Scotland international is approaching the final few years of his career, he could still offer a lot to the right team.

And Blackpool might be the right team for him. This report states that the Tangerines are fancying a move for him and they may make an approach soon. Blackpool currently have quite a young defence and the addition of some Fox as some experience, and maybe even some mentorship for the younger lads, it may be a great short term move for them. However, it remains to be seen if this goes further than just some interest from one party.

Would Fox be a good signing for Blackpool?