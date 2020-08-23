QPR’s attacking midfielder is definitely a wanted man. Not only are Leeds United and Spurs said to hold a degree of interest in him, now Fulham are said to be waiting in the wings and preparing to battle fellow Londoners Crystal Palace to land the exciting 22-year-old according to Alan Nixon writing in The Sun.

Eze started out in football as a youth player at Arsenal, leaving them in a free transfer in 2011 for a three-year stint at Fulham and their youth set-up. From there it was a January 2014 move to Reading, a July 2014 move to Millwall’s Under-18s following that. He finally came to QPR and their Under-23s via an August 2016 free deal from the Lions.

The two-cap England Under-21 international has blossomed at Loftus Road. Since making his breakthrough into the first-team set-up, Eze has gone on to make 112 appearances for QPR, scoring 20 goals and creating 13 assists. It is this season that has made interested suitors sit up and take interest.

Now THe Sun’s Nixon writes that QPR have a fight on their hands to keep a hold on to their talented 22-year-old. After a season where the youngster has impressed with 14 goals and 8 assists in an ever-present 46-game Championship campaign, it isn’t hard to see why.

Nixon writes that the Cottagers boss Scott Parker “is ready to bid £15 million” for the exciting talents of Eze, Fulham bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. That offer will trump the £12m offered by Crystal Palace – an offer that was turned down by QPR.

If Fulham do offer the reported £15m, that is a bid that sets them £5m shy of the £20m valuation that QPR have placed on Eze’s head – a figure that has kept the likes of Leeds United, West Ham and Spurs at bay.

