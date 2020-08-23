Attacker Hallam Hope fired a reminder of his quality to Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens as he came off the bench to net a brace in The Robins’ 4-3 pre-season friendly defeat to Northern Premier Division club Ashton United at Hurst Cross yesterday.

The 26-year-old has recently been linked with Sky Bet League Two club Port Vale but it is clear that the player has a role to play with current club Swindon Town.

The 2019/2020 Sky Bet League Two champions were back playing in-front of fans for the first time since their promotion yesterday with around 250 spectators in attendance at Hurst Cross, including up to 100 travelling fans, but it was a day to forget for Wellens’ side as they crashed to a 4-3 defeat, their first loss of pre-season.

The game was ultimately lost in the first 40 minutes as The Robins of Tameside settled into the game much better than The Robins of Wiltshire. Swindon Town found themselves facing a mountain to climb after conceding four goals in 37 first half minutes.

Louis Almond opened the scoring for the hosts inside 10 minutes before captain Josh Wilson quickly made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. A stunning John Pritchard free-kick then put Ashton United 3-0 up before Liam Tomsett clinically fired home a fourth.

Swindon Town finally began to find their feet late in the first half. Tyler Smith reduced the arrears with a strike from close range before the same player saw a second goal ruled out for offside soon after.

Visiting boss Wellens made four changes at the break and one of those players, Hope, was to be a catalyst in a much-improved second half display. The attacker is thought to be a transfer target for Port Vale boss John Askey but Swindon Town will surely be keen to hold on to Hope with the player demonstrating his worth to the side in a 45-minute cameo in Lancashire.

The Barbados international was busy down the left throughout while he was a danger in the Ashton United box. Hope’s header at the back post made it 4-2 with a little under half an hour to play, allowing Wellens’ side plenty of time to complete a comeback. They asked many questions of the home defence but the Ashton United back-line stood firm and resolutely cleared the danger on several occasions.

Forward Hope did get his name on the scoresheet again in second half stoppage time when he headed home following a dink into the box from the right but Swindon Town ran out of time to salvage at least a draw from the match as they failed to make it three wins out of three in their pre-season programme.