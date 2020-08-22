It is hard to keep up with all the news coming out of the EFL.

We are now back to having 72 teams in the division and with the transfer window being shorter than usual because of the Coronavirus, a lot more deals are being done in a smaller amount of time.

So if you want to know all the transfers that have been happening so you know what your rivals are up to, it’s very tricky. That’s where we are going to help.

Every evening, we are planning to give you a round-up of all the transfers that have been completed that day. You’ll be able to come here, see what has happened and be on top of all the EFL transfers that have happened. We’ll also give you the link to the stories on The72 so you can read more about the deals that interest you!

So here are all the completed transfers for the day.