It seems like only yesterday that Leeds United met Stoke City at Elland Road and handed out a 5-0 footballing lesson on the way to winning the Sky Bet Championship. Now they are due to meet again in a little over a week’s time with the Potter’s adding the Whites to their pre-season list.

So far, Michael O’Neill’s side have played Northern Irish side Linfield (1-0 win) and Burton Albion (1-0 defeat). Up next for the side from the Potteries is a game on Tuesday against Shrewsbury before a Carabao Cup tie against League One Blackpool next Saturday.

Then, before they take of Newcastle United on Saturday September 5, Stoke entertain Leeds United at their Clayton Wood training ground where they will hope to get some more minutes in their legs.

Leeds United will be putting the fine touches to their Premier League preparations when they travel to Stoke on September 1. Their season start will be 11 days away and they will be looking to knock off a few rough edges when they take on O’Neill’s boys.

For the Stoke City boss, it will be another opportunity to test his steeds against a brand of football they are unlikely to come across in regular-season play in the Championship. It will also give him the opportunity to fine-tune his own squad in terms of who he wants to keep at the Brittania Stadium and who he can do without.

