QPR won at a relative canter today as they beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Loftus Road. It was a game that saw the Londoners shake off some of that post-season rust and get some minutes in the legs of their players with the new season just around the corner.

It was a solid performance from QPR and one where new boy Lyndon Dykes, fresh from his £2m capture from Livingstone, scored on his debut. The Aussie-born Scot scored the second just before half-time after an opener from Ilias Chair. A third from a Paul Osew own goal brought an end to proceedings from a football viewpoint.

However, of more vital importance is that QPR attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze was absent from the players available. Sky Sports say that he was not included with Fulham joining a host of Premier League clubs tracking the youngster.

What was of interest when the story broke of Lyndon Dykes’ capture was that Mail Online reporter Simon Jones said that QPR’s capture of Dykes was an insurance policy. Jones wrote then that QPR boss Warburton “wants to strengthen his options as the club expect to lose Eberechi this window.”

Eze is being courted by sides such as West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Leeds United. Palace have already had a £12m bid rejected for the exciting Eze who QPR are thought to value in the £20m bracket.

Eze stood out so much in a struggling QPR outfit, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder scoring 14 goals and laying on 8 assists across 46 Championship games. That set of returns is almost enough to guarantee that the QPR star will likely be picked up this window.

Now that Fulham have swaggered into proceedings with their interest, it is intriguing that Eze was not selected to feature for QPR in the 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon. Could an official move be on the cards for the talented youngster?

Will Eberechi Eze move on from QPR before the Premier League season start?