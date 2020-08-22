Tranmere Rovers have completed a deal to sign Joe Murphy as confirmed by the club website.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper actually started his career with Tranmere and would make over 60 appearances for them before moving onto West Bromwich Albion. After a loan stint with Walsall, Murphy would move onto Sunderland where he never made a league appearance. He returned to Walsall on loan and then signed for Scunthorpe United where he made over 200 appearances for the Iron.

Murphy would then sign for Coventry City and was a fan favourite for them as well before signing for Huddersfield Town. This spell didn’t work out and he was loaned to Chesterfield and Bury. That latter move would become permanent and left when the club was dissolved. His last club was Shrewsbury Town.

The former Republic of Ireland international has now returned to the club where he started and has signed a one-year contract with them. He will start in today’s friendly against Warrington Town.

After the deal was completed, Tranmere head coach Mike Jackson said: “He provides the team with a lot of experience. He knows the football club really well, we have had a really good luck at him in the last few weeks.

“He fits the group and he is a great character. It is a great signing.

“He has been here before, he is local, and he was here when this football club was buzzing near the Championship. He has got a feel for a place, and his character in the dressing room and the experience he has got, it is only going to help the football club.

“If we can have as much competition for places, we want people to be pushed, work hard and improve.”

