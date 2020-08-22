Danny Newton has signed a new contract with Stevenage that will keep him at the club this season as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old striker came through the youth system of Hinckley United before going on to make over 70 appearances for them. This started a career that mostly kept him in non-league football. He would then move to Nuneaton Town but was loaned back to Hinckley and also had a temporary stint at Barwell. That latter move would become a permanent one before heading to Brackley Town. After successful stints with Leamington and Tamworth, he finally got his chance in the EFL and signed for Stevenage.

Even though it has been a miserable time for Stevenage recently, Newton has been a fan favourite at the club. That is why the fans will be delighted to see that the striker will be staying at the club for another year at least.

After the deal was completed, Newton said: “I’ve kept in touch with the manager and my plan was always to think of Stevenage first because they’ve been good to me.

“Finally it’s all sorted and I’m ready to get to work and get back to where I was 18 months to go.”

Stevenage head coach Alex Revell added: “We are delighted to re-sign Danny. He has a great relationship with everyone at the club and it’s great to get this deal done before the start of the season.

“Danny missed a lot of last season so he has plenty of lost time to make up for and is desperate to get going. His goals and League Two experience will add a huge amount to the squad. We all love his work rate, desire and attitude to give his all every time he pulls a Stevenage shirt on.

“As I’ve said many times it’s so important the players we sign know what is expected of them now, as the standards and values of the club are completely different and key to us moving forward. Togetherness and team spirit is vital to any successful team and Danny’s huge appetite to winning and helping the team fits all our values.”

