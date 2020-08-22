Northampton Town have confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Sheffield United and MK Dons midfielder Samir Carruthers is on trial with the club after his release from Cambridge United.

📋 Our trialists this afternoon include strikers Antonio German and Ricky Korboa, midfielder Samir Carruthers and defender Connor Johnson 👊 — Northampton Town (@ntfc) August 22, 2020

After departing Cambridge United, midfielder Samir Carruthers is on the lookout for a new club. The former Aston Villa youngster will be keen to find a new side before the start of next season and now, it has been confirmed that he has secured a trial with League One new boys Northampton Town.

Carruthers is confirmed to be in the squad for Northampton’s pre-season friendly against Leyton Orient. The 27-year-old is not the Cobblers’ only trialist, with strikers Ricky Corboa, Antonio German and defender Connor Johnson also on trial.

Carruthers mainly plays in centre midfield but can also feature as an attacking midfielder. At times, he has also played out on the right-wing. He has plenty of experience at Football League level, spending his full career in England’s top four divisions since graduating from Aston Villa’s academy.

He played three times for Villa’s senior side, also picking up experience on loan with MK Dons, who he later joined permanently. Overall, Carruthers played 137 times for MK, scoring six goals and provided 24 assists prior to a move to Sheffield United in January 2017.

Carruthers played 31 times for the Blades, spending a stint on loan with Oxford United as well. The Irishman spent last season with Cambridge United, where he played 10 times before the expiry of his contract.

