Charlton Athletic have confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Sunderland and Ipswich Town linked forward Dennon Lewis is on trial with the club.

Charlton: Amos, Oshilaja, Pratley, Holmes-Dennis (Trialist), Lapslie, Morgan, Gilbey, Dempsey, Doughty, Washington, Bonne Substitutes: Phillips, Clarke (Trialist), Lockyer, Mingi, Purrington, Oztumer, Vennings, Forster-Caskey, Williams, Lewis (Trialist), Davison#cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 22, 2020

As covered here on The72, both Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been linked with Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis. His form also caught the attention of Charlton Athletic as he helped fire his side to the National League.

Now, Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Lewis is undergoing a trial with the club. The Addicks confirmed that he is on the bench for today’s (Saturday) friendly against Championship outfit Birmingham City.

Given Lewis’ performances for Wealdstone, it is unsurprising to see that he is attracting Football League interest this summer. He helped his side in their title-winning campaign, netting 14 goals and looks set to be rewarded with a move to League One.

Lewis, 23, is a product of Watford’s youth academy. He impressed in the Hornets youth ranks but never made a senior appearance for the club, picking up experience while out on loan with the likes of Woking and Crawley Town before his departure in 2018.

Since then, Lewis has played for Scottish side Falkirk and National League outfit Bromley prior to joining Wealdstone. Now, with a return to the Football League on the cards, it will be interesting to see how Lewis fares in his trial period with Charlton Athletic.

Charlton fans, would you like to see Lewis join this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

