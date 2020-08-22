Salford City have completed a move to sign Vaclav Hladky as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was born in what was then called Czechoslovakia. He played for several youth sides before making the breakthrough at Zbrojovka Brno where alongside loans to MSK Breclav and Sparta Brno, he made over 40 league appearances for them. Hladky, who was capped at several levels of the Czech Republic youth system, would then move to Slovan Liberac where he played for four years. He’d then make a move to Great Britain and play for St. Mirren for a year.

While he was a popular player for the 18 months he was at St Mirren, he has now moved to England to play for Salford. He has signed a two-year contract with the Manchester-based club and will be hoping to be a strong presence in the sticks as they make a bid for the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

After signing for Salford, Hladky said: “I’m pretty excited, it’s a new side for me and I’m looking forward to it.

“I came 18 months ago to St. Mirren and now after 18 months I can say it was a good stay for me. The Scottish league is very good, a good level for me and I feel after these 18 months I’m comfortable to go to another step and I’m looking forward to coming to Salford.

“English football has always been my big dream so my expectation is huge, so is Salford’s, this is a good start for me and I hope we will be successful together.

“I have a big target and Salford has big targets as well to get a promotion every year so I will do my best to give the club as best I can, and I hope we will be a success!”

