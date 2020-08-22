Middlesbrough are set to make a move for Cardiff City’s Sol Bamba according to a report from TeamTalk.

The 35-year-old defender came through the PSG academy but he only made one appearance for them before switching to the slightly less glamourous Dunfermline in Scotland. He’d then move on to Hibernian before having his first spell in England with Leicester City. He’d then head into Europe and play for Trabzonspor and Palermo before returning to England to play for Leeds United on loan. He’d make that deal permanent before signing for Cardiff in 2016 who he has played for since then.

Following the end of the season, Neil Warnock agreed to continue being Middlesbrough’s head coach for this year. This was after he came in to replace Jonathan Woodgate and save them from the drop. So far, the transfer market has been a big disappointment for them. Many of their reported targets have ended up moving elsewhere and now they are having to look further down the list of players they wanted. That might be why Warnock is looking to bring in a familiar, reliable face.

This report reveals that they are interested in signing Bamba, a player that Warnock knows very well. He was one of his first signings when he became the Cardiff head coach and he’d become a star player at the Bluebirds, helping lead them to the Premier League. Four years on from when Bamba first signed, Cardiff may be willing to sell him but Middlesbrough are yet to make an approach.

Would Bamba be a good signing for Middlesbrough?