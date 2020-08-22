Hull City could look to bring in another goalkeeper over the coming weeks, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers may seek to freshen up their goalkeeping department in preparation for their upcoming League One season.

A move for a new stopper could pave the way for second choice Matt Ingram to leave the KCOM Stadium after just a year.

George Long is expected to be number one again in the next campaign in what will be his third year with the Yorkshire side.

Ingram, who is 26 years old, was brought in as back-up to Long last summer and made four appearances in all competitions last season, one of which came in the league.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers and QPR stopper still has two years left on his contract at Hull but could be allowed to move on already if they find someone else.

McCann’s side could do with bringing in another option between the sticks, especially after Will Mannion’s departure.

They have been busy bolstering their squad after their relegation from the Championship and have signed Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel, Richard Smallwood and Greg Docherty, having landed Mallik Wilks and Festus Arthur earlier this summer.

Hull are not stopping there and are still keen on bringing in some new faces before they kick-start life in the third tier away to Gillingham on 12th September.

In other Tigers’ news, they will face competition from Coventry City to sign Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest, as per The72.

Should Hull offload Ingram?