Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are both interested in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to the Express and Star.

Huddersfield Town have also been credited with an interest in the youngster.

Sanderson, who is 20 years old, spent the second-half of last season at Cardiff City and made 10 appearances in all competitions as they reached the Championship Play-Offs.

Wolves face a decision to make on whether to loan him out to the second tier again for more first-team experience or keep him in their squad for next season.

Moving to Cardiff in January was the first loan move away from Molinuex in Sanderson’s career and he has reflected on his time in Wales, as per the Express and Star: “I had no idea Cardiff were interested until there was two hours left of the transfer window. I remember getting back to Wolves and they told me it was Cardiff, and I remember thinking: ‘I’ve never been to Wales before’.

“It is crazy to look back. I never could have seen it coming, but I am very thankful for it. I don’t think there are much better experiences to be part of than a promotion race in your first season away from your club on loan.”

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy so far this summer and are in the hunt for more signings before the new campaign starts. Sanderson would give them more options and depth in defence.

However, the Owls will have to face competition from Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and Huddersfield Town for his signature.

