Celtic are interested in Reading defender Liam Moore, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Hoops are in the hunt for another centre-back and are considering a move for the Championship man.

Moore, who is 27 years old, still has three years left on his contract at the Madejski Stadium but has emerged on Celtic’s transfer wishlist.

Reading could offload some of their highest earners this summer to help balance the books and are believed to value Moore at around £4.5 million.

Moore joined the Royals in 2016 and has since been a key player for them, making 181 appearances in all competitions.

He helped them get to the Play-Off final in his first season at the club under Jaap Stam.

Moore started his career at Leicester City and rose up through the youth ranks there. He went onto make 67 appearances for the Foxes’ first-team, as well having various loan spells away at Bradford City, Brentford and Bristol City.

Celtic have been linked with him in the past and could reignite their interest in him over the coming weeks. Their boss, Neil Lennon, has said: “Nick Hammond and his team have been working away. We have daily contact and it’s a process that takes a bit of time.”

The Scottish Premiership champions have been after Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy, but may turn to Moore if attempts to lure the Premier League man are rebuffed.

