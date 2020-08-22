QPR are ‘considering’ a move for Charlton Athletic’s Tom Lockyer, according to talkSPORT journalist Sean Gallagher on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new centre-back for next season and could throw the Addicks man a Championship lifeline.

Lockyer, who is 25 years old, has a relegation release clause following Charlton’s relegation to League One. He impressed for Lee Bowyer’s side last term despite them slipping to an immediate relegation to the third tier.

He joined the London side from Bristol Rovers last summer and made 43 appearances in all competitions this past season, his first at Championship level.

However, Lockyer could now be on his way out of Charlton despite still having a year left on his contract.

The Wales international had been at Bristol Rovers for eight years before his move to the Valley and had racked up over 200 appearances for the Gas.

He started his career in the academy at Cardiff City but was released when he was 16 so subsequently joined Bristol Rovers.

Lockyer made his first-team debut for the Pirates in January 2013 in a League Two fixture against Fleetwood Town.

He was part of the Rovers side who slipped out of the Football League in 2014 but helped them gain back-to-back promotions from the Conference (now National League) to League One during the following years under Darrell Clarke.

