Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts on loan, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Pilgrims are poised to boost their defensive department by bringing in the youngster on loan.

Watts, who is 20 years old, is being allowed to leave Newcastle again to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Plymouth are busy preparing for life in League One next term and have signed the likes of Luke McCormick, Ryan Hardie, Frank Nouble, Panutche Camara and Lewis Macleod so far in this transfer window. However, they are eyeing more deals before the season starts.

Watts is set to be the next through the entrance door at Home Park and will give Ryan Lowe’s side more depth and options at the back.

The Northumberland-born man joined Newcastle’s academy in 2008 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2018.

He was included in their pre-season squad in Asia last summer but spent last season on loan in League Two at Stevenage and Mansfield Town respectively.

Watts is now going to test himself a division higher in League One as he continues his development. Will he be a good signing for Plymouth? let us know in the poll below.

