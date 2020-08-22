Luton Town want to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Hatters are in ‘talks’ over bringing the youngster to Kenilworth Road on loan.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is 21 years old, is highly-rated by Leicester but is set to be loaned out again for more first-team experience.

Luton are giving him a platform to strut his stuff in the Championship as they gear up for another season at that level. Nathan Jones kept them up in dramatic fashion last term and will be eager to build on that.

The Bedfordshire side have brought in ex-Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark so far in this transfer window but are in the hunt for more signings.

Dewsbury-Hall would give them more options and depth in midfield, should they get the deal over the line.

He joined Leicester’s academy at the age of 8 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2017 and made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Brentford in January, his first and only appearance for Brendan Rodgers’ side to date.

Dewsbury-Hall was loaned out to Blackpool for the second-half of the last campaign and impressed for the Tangerines in League One, scoring four goals in 10 games.

Luton will now be hoping he makes the step up to the Championship with ease and are in discussions over bringing him in on a season-long loan switch.



