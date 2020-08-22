Coventry City are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker, as per a report by the Evening Express.

The Sky Blues are keen on more signings as they prepare for life in the Championship next season and are eager to sharpen their attack.

League One duo Hull City and Peterborough United have been linked with the forward this summer but will now face second tier competition to land his signature.

Walker, who is 23 years old, could leave Nottingham Forest over the coming weeks with Lyle Taylor’s arrival pushing him further down the pecking order.

He spent the first-half of last season on loan at Lincoln City and scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Imps before returning to the City Ground in January.

The ex-England Under-20 international is a product of the Forest academy and has played 45 times for their senior side, chipping in with seven goals.

Walker has spent a lot of time out on loan from the City Ground, with stints at Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers over recent years.

It was a spell at Mansfield Town for the 2018/19 season where he caught the eye after firing 26 goals in all competitions for the League Two side.

Coventry have been busy since their promotion back to the Championship and are looking for another striker to compete with current options Matt Godden, Maxime Biamou and Amadou Bakayoko next season.

Will Coventry get Walker?