Fulham are ‘ready’ to make a move for QPR starlet Eberechi Eze, as per a report by West London Sport.

Scott Parker’s side are set to battle with Crystal Palace and West Ham United for the youngster’s signature.

Fulham are preparing for life in the Premier League next season and have identified Eze as a target. They have so far signed left-back Antonee Robinson from Fulham but are poised to delve into the Football League again for talent.

The Cottagers will have to fork out some serious money if they want to lure Eze to Craven Cottage. Palace have had a £12 million bid for the attacking midfielder rejected by the Hoops as Mark Warburton’s side hold out for £20 million.

Eze, who is 22 years old, was QPR’s standout player last season and scored 14 goals in all competition.

He started his career at Millwall but moved to QPR in 2016 and made his senior debut in January 2017 in a league fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Eze then had a loan spell in League Two at Wycombe Wanderers during the 2017/18 season and scored five goals in 22 games for the Chairboys. He has since nailed down a regular starting spot at QPR and has played over 100 games for them now.

The R’s will be desperate to keep hold of their key man but every player has their price and it would be hard for them to stand in his way of a Premier League move if his valuation is met.

