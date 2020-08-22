According to Yorkshire Live’s Mel Booth, Huddersfield Town are looking to swoop in for Benfica’s former Arsenal youth product Chris Willock.

Willock took his first steps into football with Arsenal, joining their youth set-up in 2003 as a five-year-old. He moved up through the youth ranks at the club before being let go in July 2017 on a free transfer to Portuguese giants Benfica after making just two senior appearances for the Gunners first-team.

Willock is yet to make the breakthrough to Benfica’s first-team but has played regularly for the B team. He’s made 64 Liga Pro appearances for them, scoring 14 goals and providing 9 assists.

He’s known to Huddersfield Town after spending the end of last season on loan at the West Yorkshire club. During that time he made 14 appearances for the Terriers, scoring goals against Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion where he’d been on loan for the first half of the 2019/20 campaign. He didn’t make an appearance for the Baggies but scored 6 and provided 5 assists for their Under-23 side.

Yorkshire Live’s Morris writes that Willock is back at Benfica but that Huddersfield fancy their chances of landing him on a permanent deal. Morris writes on this that a capture of Willock is “not out of the John Smith’s ballpark from a financial point of view” and goes on to add that Willock “might come into stronger focus” as the transfer window develops.

Huddersfield Town will be looking to be more of a consistent threat next season in the Sky Bet Championship and will look to not be fighting a relegation battle.

