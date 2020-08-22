Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Port Vale manager Josh Askey has confirmed the club’s interest in former Cardiff City and Bristol City striker Nicky Maynard.

Former Cardiff City and Bristol City striker Nicky Maynard is a free agent after his contract with Mansfield Town came to an end earlier this summer. Now, it has been revealed that Port Vale are keen to bring the League Two hotshot in.

Port Vale boss John Askey confirmed the club’s interest in Maynard. The Valiants are hoping to add another striker before the start of the season and talks have taken place over a possible deal for Maynard.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live about the club’s pursuit of a new striker, Askey confirmed talks have taken place with Maynard, revealing Port Vale are not the only club keen to strike a deal. He said:

“We have talked to one or two and it is just a waiting game. We haven’t got anything for definite but there are one or two players now who haven’t got fixed up so they become more available to our wage bracket.

“We have had a chat to Nicky. He is still available. He has other clubs after him. I think ideally he wants to stay local but his record, especially in the last few years, has been very good, at Bury and Mansfield. When someone is available like that, you have to be interested.”

Maynard, 33, has bags of experience at Football League level. Over the course of his career he has played for Crewe Alexandra, Bristol City, West Ham, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic (loan), MK Dons, Aberdeen, Bury and most recently Mansfield Town.

The last two seasons have seen Maynard at his prolific best. He scored 21 in 41 with Bury and with Mansfield, he netted 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions last season.

