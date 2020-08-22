The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Manchester City and Stoke City playmaker Stephen Ireland is currently on trial with League One new boys Swindon Town.

Irish playmaker Stephen Ireland is now 34 and has been without a club since December 2018, when his contract with Bolton Wanderers came to an end. Now, it has been claimed that League One new boys Swindon Town could be set to offer the former Manchester City and Stoke City man a route back into the game.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Ireland is currently on trial with League One new boys Swindon Town. Richie Wellens will be hoping to add some more new faces to his squad before they embark on the 2020/21 campaign, so it will be interesting to see if Ireland is a player he looks to sign.

Ireland came through Manchester City’s academy and played a hefty 174 times for their senior team after making his breakthrough. The former Ireland international scored 23 goals and provided 24 assists before leaving for Aston Villa in 2010.

Ireland spent time on loan with Newcastle United and Stoke City, making a permanent move to the latter in 2014. Ireland’s time with Stoke was hit by injuries, limiting him to 70 appearances. He was last contracted to Bolton Wanderers, where he never played a game.

Now, with a trial at Swindon Town underway, it will be interesting to see if the League One side look to snap up Ireland on a permanent basis. Swindon fans, would you like to see Ireland join? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

