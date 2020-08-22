Irish side Shelbourne have confirmed the signing of midfielder Mark Byrne on their official club website after his release from Gillingham.

Midfielder Mark Byrne departed League One outfit Gillingham earlier this summer after four years with the club. His contract came to an end and has been free to look for a new club ever since. Now, it has been confirmed that he has joined Irish outfit Shelbourne.

Shelbourne, who play their football in the Republic of Ireland’s top division, have added Byrne to their midfield ranks, bringing him in on a free transfer. The official statement eludes to mentioning the length of Byrne’s deal but manager Ian Morris offered a comment on his arrival.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Morris said he is happy to have added a player with such a wealth of experience to his ranks, saying:

“I am absolutely delighted to have a player of Mark’s quality and experience with us. Mark is a versatile player who can play in midfield, full-back or out wide.

“Mark has played over 400 games in England. That is a testament to the attitude and quality Mark possesses.”

Byrne made his debut last night, coming on as a late substitute in a 0-0 draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Byrne, 31, played in 157 games for Gillingham in his four years with the club. In total, he scored 11 goals and laid on 12 assists in the process as well.

He came through Nottingham Forest’s youth academy and spent time on loan with Burton Albion, Rushden and Diamonds and Barnet, the latter of whom he ended up joining permanently in 2011. Since then, he has also played for Newport County.

Now, with his move to Shelbourne confirmed, Byrne will be looking to kick on with his new side and impress under manager Ian Morris.