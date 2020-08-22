According to Football Insider, Luton Town are in “advanced talks” with Aston Villa over a permanent deal for defender James Bree.

Aston Villa defender James Bree spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Luton Town, holding down a place as the Hatters’ starting right-back. Now, it has been claimed that the 22-year-old could be set for a return to the club.

Football Insider has said that advanced talks are taking place between Luton Town and Aston Villa over a deal that could see Bree return to the Hatters on a permanent basis. The Premier League side are willing to let Bree leave given that he is far down the pecking order at Villa Park.

All parties involved are said to be “confident” that a deal can be struck, so it awaits to be seen if Bree makes a permanent return to Kenilworth Road.

Bree played in 42 games across all competitions for Luton Town last summer. He mainly played at right-back but also featured at left-back when called upon. In the process, Bree provided an impressive eight assists along the way, including three in his last four games as Nathan Jones’ side avoided relegation.

Bree joined Aston Villa from Barnsley three years ago and has played 28 times for their senior side since. He spent a short stint on loan with Ipswich Town last year prior to joining Luton Town last summer.

Luton Town fans, would you be happy to see Bree make a permanent return this summer?

