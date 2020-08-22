A report from Football Insider has claimed that Wycombe Wanderers have tabled a bid for Bristol City winger Jonny Smith.

Wycombe Wanderers are preparing for life in the Championship after their play-off final victory over Oxford United earlier this summer. So far, Gareth Ainsworth has brought in striker Uche Ikpeazu and defender Giles Phillips and now, it has been claimed the Chairboys have made a move to bring in a new winger.

As per a report from Football Insider, Wycombe Wanderers have made a bid for Bristol City winger Jonny Smith. After an impressive campaign on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic, Ainsworth is keen to bring Smith in on a permanent basis.

Smith, 23, played in 32 games across all competitions for Oldham last season, In the process, he found the back of the net 11 times and provided six assists. The Bristol City man can function on either wing, also featuring in a central role at times last season.

Smith is yet to make his senior debut for Bristol City, picking up experience in loan spells away from Ashton Gate. The winger has spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town, AFC Fylde and Tranmere Rovers as well as Oldham over the course of his career so far.

It will be interesting to see if Wycombe Wanderers' reported bid for Smith comes to anything this summer.

