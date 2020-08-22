Salford City have confirmed the re-signing of former Sunderland and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson on their official club website.

Experienced midfielder Darron Gibson’s contract with Salford City came to an end earlier this summer and he was originally released by the League Two side. Now, it has been confirmed that Gibson has re-signed with the Ammies.

Salford confirmed the return of Gibson on Friday evening, confirming that he has signed a new deal to keep him at the Peninsula Stadium until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the confirmation of Gibson’s return, Salford City boss Graham Alexander spoke to the club’s official website about the deal. He said the club are happy to be linking up with the former Sunderland and Manchester United man after he made a decent start to life with the club earlier this year, saying:

“We saw what Darron is capable of in only a handful of games towards the end of last season and we just felt he was getting into some good momentum when the break happened.

“After having a conversation with him, I explained the situation at the time that I wanted to re-engage him but we had to wait until we got through the break.

“We know what he is capable of as a player and we are delighted to have him on board for another year to see his impact on the team; his quality and experience is invaluable not just in the senior squad, but for the younger players too.”

After signing in February earlier this year, Gibson played in four games across all competitions before the season’s curtailment. He laid on two assists in the process, both coming in a 2-0 win over Bradford City.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, Gibson is vastly experienced at the top of the game. He played 60 times for United before leaving for Everton, where he notched up 69 appearances. Since leaving Everton in January 2017, the 32-year-old has since played for Sunderland and Wigan Athletic.

Now, with his return to Salford City confirmed, Gibson will be hoping to kick on and help the Ammies to a successful second season in the Football League. Are you happy with the return of Gibson, Salford City fans? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Happy to see Gibson return?