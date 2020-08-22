A report from Gloucestershire Live has claimed that Peterborough United are “on the verge” of signing Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom after the two clubs agreed on a six-figure fee.

After the season’s curtailment condemned Peterborough United to another season of League One football, the Posh are determined to make a long-awaited return to the Championship in the upcoming campaign. In preparation of the new season, Darren Ferguson has moved to bring in four new faces.

Now, it has been claimed that another new face is closing in on a move to London Road. Gloucestershire Live reports that Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom is set to follow Dan Gyollai, Ronnie Edwards, Ethan Hamilton and Reece Brown through the doors at Posh.

It is said that after Cheltenham knocked back a bid from Peterborough for Broom, the two clubs have reached an agreement over a six-figure fee. The League One side are rumoured to have been keeping a watchful eye over Broom over the course of the season.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Michael Duff’s Robins, scoring eight goals and laying on six assists in 34 League One games. In total, Broom has played in 88 matches for Cheltenham since joining two years ago, netting 12 times and providing 11 assists.

Broom can feature in multiple roles in midfield. The Welshman can play in attacking midfield or in a slightly deeper central midfield role as well as out on the wing.

With a fee claimed to have been agreed, it will be interesting to see if Broom does become signing number five for Peterborough United. Posh fans, would you be happy to see Broom make the move to London Road? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

