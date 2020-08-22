Northampton Town have confirmed the signing of Lincoln City defender Cian Bolger on their official club website.

Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has moved to bring in six players for the new League One season, with the most recent addition coming in from Lincoln City. Defender Cian Bolger has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Cobblers.

Bolger’s arrival was one of yesterday’s two signings, with Brentford youngster Luke Racic also coming in to bolster Curle’s defensive ranks.

The Northampton boss spoke to the club’s official website about the signing of Bolger upon the announcement of the deal, saying he is happy to have added someone with a “wealth of experience” at League One level. He said:

“Cian is an experienced centre back who knows his game and knows his strengths. He is very competitive and is an all-in type of character who is not afraid of the physical side of the game.

“Cian has played a lot of League 1 football over the last few seasons, he knows this level well, he knows what is required and is a very good competitor.”

Bolger, 28, spent time in Leicester City’s youth ranks before moving on to Bolton Wanderers. Since leaving Bolton in 2014 for Southend United, the defender has gone on to play for Bury (loan), Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.

Bolger will be hoping to help Northampton to a successful first season back in League One after winning promotion via the play-offs last season.

