According to a report from Sky Sports News, Derby County are set to link up with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke for a second loan spell.

Last season, defender Matt Clarke starred for Derby County while on loan at Pride Park. His performances for Phillip Cocu’s side saw him named as the fans’ player of the season and now, it is said that he could be set to make a return to the Rams.

Sky Sports News has claimed that Clarke is set to make a return to Derby County for a second loan spell with the club. Brighton boss Graham Potter has plenty of options ahead of Clarke in the heart of defence so a second loan move will allow Clarke to pick up more first-team minutes.

Brighton have the likes of Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Ben White, new signing Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Dan Burn all available at centre-back.

Last season, Clarke played in 37 games across all competitions for Derby, finding the back of the net on one occasion. The former Ipswich Town defender joined Brighton last summer from Portsmouth, where he had become a star performer.

The 23-year-old impressed thoroughly in his first season as a consistent first-team player in the Championship so Derby County will be hoping he can continue to impress in a second loan spell this season.

