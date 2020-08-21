League One new boys Northampton Town have confirmed the signing of Brentford youngster Luka Racic on their official club website.

Racic departs Brentford on a temporary basis to allow him to pick up some more experience of senior football and he will be hoping to help Northampton to a successful first season back in League One.

Speaking about Racic’s arrival, Cobblers boss Curle said that he is happy to have been given the chance to help with the youngster’s development. He said:

“Luka is a confident young man who is having an excellent upbringing. The next step in his progress to develop his own profile and for that he needs first-team football on a regular basis.

“He has played a number of games in the Championship and he is a player on an upward curve who will benefit from a spell with us, and is someone who we think can help us this season too.

“He is a competitive defender who will improve the squad and we are delighted that our reputation is growing to such an extent that a progressive club such as Brentford, who were very close to becoming a Premier League club, are willing to trust us with a player from their first team squad for the season ahead.”

Racic, 21, joined Brentford from Copenhagen two years ago and has played nine times for their senior side since signing. Now, he will be hoping to impress and kick on with his development at Northampton Town.

