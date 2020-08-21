Gillingham have confirmed the signing of free agent defender Robbie McKenzie on their official website, bringing him in on a free transfer after his release from Hull City.

Upon the end of his contract with Hull City, young defender Robbie McKenzie became a free agent. He has been free to search for a new club since the end of his deal and now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new team.

League One outfit Gillingham have moved to snap up McKenzie on a free transfer. The former Hull City defender’s arrival left Gills boss Steve Evans delighted, saying to the club’s official website that he thinks McKenzie will be a popular figure amongst fans. He said:

“We are delighted Robbie has signed. He is experienced at Championship level for such a young age and had numerous options when deciding his new club.

“He is excellent in any defensive position including midfield, a terrific signing. Without a doubt, he adds utility to a compact but talented squad of young men. We will help develop him and I have no doubts our supporters will like this talented lad.”

McKenzie, 21, made his way through Hull City’s youth academy and played in 34 games for the club after making his breakthrough. Now, he will be hoping to impress with Gillingham to help Evans and co to a successful 2020/21 campaign.

Gillingham fans, are you happy with the signing of McKenzie? Let us know what your thoughts on the deal are in the poll below.

Happy with McKenzie's arrival?