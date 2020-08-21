Preston North End could hijack the Sheffield Wednesday deal for Wigan Athletic midfielder Josh Windass according to Wigan Today.

It has been claimed that three clubs have had bids accepted by the Latics for the attacking midfielder and Preston are now believed to be one of them.

Sheffield Wednesday are another of the clubs to have had a bid accepted and could hold the advantage with Windass having enjoyed a loan spell with the Owls last season.

However, this hasn’t stopped Preston from attempting to hijack the deal with making a bid for him themselves.

Wigan allegedly owe Rangers around £500,000 from their 2018 deal for Windass but he could still be available for a cut-price fee with the Latics administrators keen to sell as they look to recoup funds for the club.

The 26-year-old is a versatile attacker who can play out wide, as a number ten or up front and scored seven goals in 24 Championship appearances last season.

Preston may be able to offer a better deal in terms of wages with Sheffield Wednesday still having to be wary of breaching any financial rules following their 12 point deduction which will be applied at the beginning of next season.

Windass scored three times in nine appearances for the Owls last season, having netted four times in 16 games for the Latics.

Preston fell just short of a play-off place in the last campaign and will be hoping to go one better and push for a top-six spot next season and Windass would certainly bring a lot of Championship experience to Alex Neil’s side.

