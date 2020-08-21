Watford have rejected an £18million offer from Everton for midfield starlet Abdoulaye Doucoure according to Foot Mercato.

The 27-year-old was one of the best players in the Hornets side last year despite their relegation to the Championship and he looks almost certain to leave Vicarage Road this summer.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Everton, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers but so far it has been reported that only the Toffees have made an official bid.

The offer is thought to be around £18million but this has been rejected by the Championship side.

Doucoure made 37 appearances in the Premier League for Watford last term, scoring four goals and providing two assists from central midfield and he now looks set for a move back to the top-flight.

Everton are keen to improve their options in midfield particularly after missing out on the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with him having departed Southampton and moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford would like to keep Doucoure but know that their hand may be forced if they receive a substantial offer for the Frenchman.

Doucoure still had three years remaining on his contract at Watford meaning the London club aren’t in a high pressure situation to part ways with their midfielder for a cut-price fee.

There are a number of Premier League clubs eyeing up the midfielder and Wolves have a wealth of riches which could see Everton priced out of a move with Watford eager to recoup as much money for their star player as possible.

Would Abdoulaye Doucoure be a good signing for Everton?