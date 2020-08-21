Leeds United remain interested in Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this summer according to journalist Phil Hay from The Athletic.

The Whites are keen to improve their squad in attacking areas and have identified Watkins as a potential option to bring to the club ahead of their opening day fixture against Premier League champions Liverpool.

Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford last term as they just fell short of promotion, losing 2-1 to Fulham after extra time in the play-off final.

Leeds relied heavily on senior striker Patrick Bamford last season and following the failed loan signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin who never impressed in his time at Elland Road, they need a quality striker alongside Bamford.

Brentford now face another season in the Championship and aware aware of intensifying speculation surrounding their star players with not only Leeds monitoring Watkins.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United are also believed to be interested in the striker with Watkins reportedly keen to link up with former manager Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Watkins is certainly a striker that would really suit Bielsa’s Leeds side with his hard work and ability to hold up the ball.

His goalscoring record last season was phenomenal and was amongst the highest scorers in the Championship so it is no surprise that he is one of the most in-demand players this summer.

The Premier League would be another step-up for the former Exeter City hitman but he has shown before that he has the talent and ability to adapt to higher levels of football in England.

Would Ollie Watkins be a good signing for Leeds United?