According to a report from Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. Loan man Christian Walton has returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, while Jayson Leutwiler departed the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Now, reports from Belgium have claimed that a new goalkeeper is “on his way” to Ewood Park. As per a report from Het Nieuwsblad, Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is closing in on a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The report claims a fee of €500k has been agreed between the two clubs, a hefty amount below his €2.4m (£2.1m) valuation on Transfermarkt. Swiss side FC Basel are also said to have been in the chase for Kaminski’s signature, but it is Blackburn who look poised to complete a deal.

Excluding a loan stint in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta, Kaminski, 27, has spent his entire career playing in Belgium. The Gent ‘keeper played for Beerschot, OH Leuven and Anderlecht, where he remained for four years prior to joining KV Kortrijk.

Kaminski left Kortrijk in January 2019 to join Gent, where he has notched up 67 appearances, featuring 44 times across all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

