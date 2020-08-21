Altrincham have signed ex-Crewe Alexandra, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool forward Max Clayton, as announced by their official club website.

The newly-promoted National League side have bolstered their attacking options by bringing in the ex-Football League man.

Clayton, who is 26 years old, has found a new club after a year out regaining his fitness after suffering injuries at his previous club Blackpool.

He is pleased to have got back into the game at Altrincham and has said, as per their website: “It’s great to be here, to be honest, it’s great to get it sorted as quick as we have really. I just spoke to the manager (Phil Parkinson) a few days back and it’s been fairly swift.”

He added: “I had one eye on Alty in the Play-Offs (last season in the National League North), sort of willing them over the line really because in my head I thought that could be good for me that.”

Clayton started his career at Crewe and went onto make 92 appearances for the Railwaymen as a youngster, chipping in with 16 goals.

Bolton signed him in 2014 whilst they were in the Championship and he spent three years with the North West outfit before switching to Blackpool two years ago.

He will be eager to get some regular game time under his belt at Altrincham next season. If he can stay fit there is no reason why he can’t use them as a stepping stone to get back into the EFL in the future.

