According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have had an offer for Josh Windass accepted by the administrators at cash-strapped Wigan Athletic.

Writing in The Star, Alex Miller states that the receivers in charge of the Latics business have accepted an improved offer from Wednesday for Windass who spent the second half of the season on loan at Hillsborough from the DW Stadium outfit.

Hull-born Windass, son of former Tigers striker Dean Windass, came up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town before being let go in July 2012. From there it was a stint with Harrogate Railway and Accrington Stanley before a big move to SPL side Rangers in 2016.

After two years at Rangers, the midfielder moved to Wigan in early-August 2018 for a fee of around £2m. His time at the DW has seen him make 56 appearances, scoring 9 goals and adding 4 assists.

It was his performances in his loan this season at Wednesday that has seen him catch the eye of the men in charge of the Owls purse strings. He scored 3 goals in just 9 loan appearances, form which has prompted this move to add him to Garry Monk’s squad.

Windass is thought to be one of the top-earning stars at Wigan and receivers will be happy enough to move him on as they look to trim their cloth accordingly after they were harshly placed into administration by their new owners.

However, the young midfielder could well be joining another club in crisis with the Owls possibly starting their 2020/21 Championship campaign with a 12-point deduction imposed by the EFL.

