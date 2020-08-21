Brentford have launched a £7million bid for Lorient forward Pierre-Yves Hamel according to Sky Sports.

Manager Thomas Frank is keen to add striking reinforcements to his squad with continued uncertainty surrounding the future of Ollie Watkins.

Watkins has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Sheffield United and is looking more likely to leave the club this summer.

Lorient value Hamel at around £10million and it remains to be seen if Brentford’s offer will be rejected.

The Bees had Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo as their lethal front three last season in the Championship, with that trio forming a fantastic partnership.

59 goals were scored from by the trio in the last campaign with Watkins providing 26 of them.

Hamel played 26 times for Lorient in Ligue 2 last season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists.

Brentford suffered play-off final heartbreak as they lost 2-1 after extra time to Fulham and now face another season in the Championship.

With interest in Watkins and Benrahma rife, Frank knows he will need to begin making plans to replace the duo and Hamel could be a good option for the club.

He has a good goalscoring record albeit at a lower level and may be the ideal player to make the step up and showcase his talents in English football.

The Frenchman has no previous experience in England but Brentford are a club renowned for bringing in players who they can develop and push on to the next stage in their careers.

Would Pierre-Yves Hamel be a good signing for Brentford?