Callum McManaman is training with Wigan Athletic, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Wigan. Old favourite McManaman in at training 😳😳 (@reluctantnicko)

The winger is a free agent after leaving Championship side Luton Town at the end of last season.

McManaman, who is 29 years old, has had two spells at the DW Stadium in the past and was part of their side in 2013 who won the FA Cup.

The Huyton-born man started his career on the books at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics during his first spell at the club, scoring 17 goals.

West Brom signed him in January 2015 for £4.75 million but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.

McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats as they slipped into League One but he was thrown a Championship lifeline by Wigan in 2018.

He then spent a single season back with the North West outfit before leaving last summer and subsequently linking up with Luton.

McManaman finds himself available once again this year and could join Wigan for a third time, should they decide to hand him a deal. They are preparing for life in League One next season.

They may just be doing an old player a favour and helping him keep up his fitness level, but he wouldn’t be a bad signing in the third tier.



Should WAFC sign McManaman?